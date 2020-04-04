Numbers don’t show full scope of virus spread

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

SARANAC LAKE — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Essex and Franklin counties is climbing. But the numbers don’t tell the full story.

There were nine confirmed cases in Franklin County as of Friday and another 11 in Essex County as of Thursday, according to each county’s health department. But the reality is likely far higher than those figures, according to Franklin County Public Health Director Kathleen Strack.

As testing capabilities are ramped up in densely populated downstate communities where the number of reported coronavirus cases has exploded, testing in the North Country is still severely limited.

The two counties’ three hospitals — Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and Elizabethtown Community Hospital — have restricted COVID-19 testing to hospital inpatients and health care workers in an effort to conserve testing materials amid a nationwide shortage.

With limited access to testing, many patients with COVID-19 symptoms that aren’t severe enough to require hospitalization are being asked to self-quarantine at home.

But health care providers are not required to report to county health departments the number of patients who they have told to self-quarantine by their doctor, according to Strack.