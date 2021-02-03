North Country museums innovate to outlast the pandemic

Last March, The Hyde Collection, the art and historic house museum in Glens Falls, closed to the public when the pandemic hit, along with virtually every museum in the state.

In August, The Hyde reopened with all the new features of the COVID era: plexiglass shields and markers for social distancing.

But capacity, said the museum's CEO, Norm Dascher, remained "very limited."

"We only allow two people at a time in 15-minute intervals, so we never had more than 20 people in the museum," Dascher said, noting the museum lost not only ticket revenue over the past year but also corporate sponsorships tied to exhibitions. Organizers had to cancel its biggest yearly fundraiser, a gala, in September.

Like museums throughout the North Country, The Hyde has struggled to sustain revenues that will allow it to survive until people can return in larger numbers to galleries and exhibitions.

Dascher said in December that he expected the museum would end the year with a budget shortfall of more than $500,000. To help close that gap, The Hyde will be closed to the public from January through May.