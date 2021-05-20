North Country lawmaker calls for sharing vaccines with Canada, reopening border

A state lawmaker from the Malone-Plattsburgh area wants New York state to start vaccinating Canadians as a way to speed up a reopening of the shuttered U.S.-Canada border.
Cross-border commerce is worth more than $2 billion in Clinton County alone, according to the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
While essential activities like trucking have continued, recreational travel across the border has been completely halted for over a year with no change in sight.
Businesses along upper Lake Champlain like campgrounds, marinas, and small retailers rely on Canadians for two-thirds or more of their annual revenue.
The area’s state assemblyman has a simple message for the Canadian government and its prime minister.
“Mr. Trudeau, open up this border. Start to open up this border. We need it,” said Billy Jones, the Democratic lawmaker who represents New York’s northeastern corner in Albany.
At a press conference in Plattsburgh, Jones said the Canadian government needs to develop a plan for reopening the border, one that will provide residents and businesses on both sides of the line some ability to predict when normal travel will resume.
To help achieve that, he called on New York state to start making vaccines available to some Canadian citizens.
“We can do it, we have the supply now,” Jones noted. “We’ve done an excellent job in the North County and New York state as a whole.”
Although Canada was more successful than the U.S. in controlling the initial spread of COVID-19, it has lagged behind in vaccinating its citizens.
Just 3% of people in Canada have been fully vaccinated, compared to almost 40% of U.S. residents.
According to the Canadian Press, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly suggested that he would not relax border restrictions until at least 75% of Canadians have been immunized.
Garry Douglas with the North Country Chamber of Commerce says the slow rollout has led to unvaccinated but essential workers crossing the border.
“We’ve got a lot of younger drivers who still aren’t eligible back home,” Douglas said.
“It just makes good health sense to vaccinate these folks who are coming across the border.”
There is precedent for such a program. North Dakota started offering vaccines to Canadian truckers crossing the border there.
With vaccination rates slowing in New York, both Jones and Douglas want New York state to start offering extra doses first to essential Canadian workers like truck drivers, eventually expanding access to a broader class of people they call “essential travelers.”