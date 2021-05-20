North Country lawmaker calls for sharing vaccines with Canada, reopening border

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We can do it, we have the supply now,” Jones noted. “We’ve done an excellent job in the North County and New York state as a whole.”

Although Canada was more successful than the U.S. in controlling the initial spread of COVID-19, it has lagged behind in vaccinating its citizens.

Just 3% of people in Canada have been fully vaccinated, compared to almost 40% of U.S. residents.

According to the Canadian Press, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly suggested that he would not relax border restrictions until at least 75% of Canadians have been immunized.

Garry Douglas with the North Country Chamber of Commerce says the slow rollout has led to unvaccinated but essential workers crossing the border.

“We’ve got a lot of younger drivers who still aren’t eligible back home,” Douglas said.

“It just makes good health sense to vaccinate these folks who are coming across the border.”

There is precedent for such a program. North Dakota started offering vaccines to Canadian truckers crossing the border there.