North Country laments endless border closure as Canada renews restrictions for another month

Travel between the United States and Canada will remain on hold for at least another month.
The latest in a series of monthly agreements shuttering the border was set to expire Monday, but was renewed by Canadian authorities on Friday.
The move comes in the wake of rumors earlier this month that Canada was considering easing those restrictions after the current order sunsets on June 21st.
However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threw the brakes on any speculation that a reopening was at hand.
The Trudeau Government announced a narrow change to border policy, under which Canadians vaccinated for COVID-19 will be allowed to reenter the country without a mandatory quarantine.
Speaking at the recent G7 Summit in Cornwall, England, Trudeau said Canada is not ready to resume international travel. The remarks were made in French and translated by an interpreter.
“When it comes to vaccination and international travel, you have to understand that we’re not there yet,” the Prime Minister noted.
“But we hope to get to a point where sufficient numbers of Canadians are vaccinated to allow them to travel freely.”
Exactly what that number will be still remains unclear, but there are some hints.
“The public health agency of Canada has set a goal of 70% of individuals being double vaccinated,” said Patrick Saunders-Hastings, who teaches Global Health Governance at Carlton University in Ottawa.
“We’re still quite a way from that,” he added.
Currently 16% of Canadians are fully vaccinated, compared to 45% of Americans.
Saunders-Hastings said there are two reasons for the disparity. The first is that Canada had little domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity, forcing it to rely on imports from the United States and elsewhere.
“That I think has been the major blocker or delay, but now we are starting to see something like in the United States where capacity and supply are less of the issue and it’s more organizing the administration,” he said.
The second cause of the slow progress toward full vaccination was strategic.
The Canadian government prioritized getting as many people as possible a single dose of protective immunity, rather than focusing on the two shots needed for full protection with most vaccines.
American authorities took the opposite tack and numbers illustrate the different approaches. A higher proportion of Canadians than Americans, 65% vs 53%, have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Saunders-Hastings said Canada’s decision to focus on more widespread, but weaker immunity means it will be several more months before the disparity is resolved.
“A consequence of that is that our rates of double vaccination are quite low and we’re likely not going to see a surge until August or September,” he noted.
That is not welcome news in North Country’s border communities from Plattsburgh to Sackets Harbor, where vital economic and family links have been severed for 16 months.
John Momot owns Blue Haven Campground in Ellenburg, just a few miles from the Canadian border in Clinton County. Canadians make up a huge part of his customer base.
“Sixty-five percent of our seasonal guests come from Canada,” he said at an event organized by the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh.
More than 4 million Canadians live less than an hour away in the Montreal metro area. They normally make regular trips across the border to visit lakes and mountains in New York, Vermont, and across New England.
However, without any visitors coming south businesses like restaurants, campgrounds and boat marinas have seen huge declines in customers.
That has a ripple effect through the entire community according to Momot, who noted that Canadians who come for recreational amenities end up spending money in other local businesses like shops and hardware stores.
As the closure approaches the halfway mark of its second year, he said border community residents are worried that the extended stop could produce permanent changes in economic behavior.
“I’d be worried that the longer it stays, the greater the chance that the Canadians won’t return on an extended basis. That the Canadians won’t return, that they’ll find ways to recreate and spend their free time in Canada,” Momot said.
One group whose behavior likely will not change when normal travel ultimately resumes: cross-border families.
Tracy Simmons now lives in Clinton County but was born in Quebec, where much of her family still lives. She said the closure has been devastating for everyone.
“Sadly this past January, I lost my mother to lung cancer,” Simmons recalled, choking back tears.
“I was not able to visit her in the hospital in Quebec. I wanted to be there to help my mother in her last days of life and I lost that opportunity.”
As the pandemic subsides in the U.S., stories like these have fueled calls from American officials to reopen border crossings.
At an event in Massena, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized the Canadian government’s lack of action.
“They haven’t come up with a plan,” he lamented. “So every month, everyone’s waiting and waiting and waiting and you don’t hear much.”
In an official letter, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylervillle, called on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to unilaterally ease restrictions on the American side of the border if no deal to resume cross-border flows was reached by June 21st.
State politicians have also piled on. Standing alongside constituents Momot and Simmons, Clinton County State Assemblyman Billy Jones spoke directly to Prime Minister Trudeau.
“Mr. Trudeau, open up this border,” Jones implored. “Start to open up this border. We need it.”
Even before Friday’s announcement that restrictions would be extended into July, Canada’s chief executive appeared unfazed by that pressure during remarks at the G7 summit.
“We will continue to work closely together on moving forward together,” Trudeau noted. “But each of us, always, will put at the forefront the safety and interests of our own citizens.”
Defending that stance, Trudeau cited the continued flow of $2 billion in daily, cross-border trade as evidence the current system is balancing public health and commerce.
However in the week following Trudeau’s G7 remarks, a growing chorus emerged from inside Canada calling for a change to policy.
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce now says fully vaccinated travelers should be allowed to enter the country.