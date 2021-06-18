North Country laments endless border closure as Canada renews restrictions for another month

Saunders-Hastings said Canada’s decision to focus on more widespread, but weaker immunity means it will be several more months before the disparity is resolved.

“A consequence of that is that our rates of double vaccination are quite low and we’re likely not going to see a surge until August or September,” he noted.

That is not welcome news in North Country’s border communities from Plattsburgh to Sackets Harbor, where vital economic and family links have been severed for 16 months.

John Momot owns Blue Haven Campground in Ellenburg, just a few miles from the Canadian border in Clinton County. Canadians make up a huge part of his customer base.

“Sixty-five percent of our seasonal guests come from Canada,” he said at an event organized by the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh.

More than 4 million Canadians live less than an hour away in the Montreal metro area. They normally make regular trips across the border to visit lakes and mountains in New York, Vermont, and across New England.

However, without any visitors coming south businesses like restaurants, campgrounds and boat marinas have seen huge declines in customers.