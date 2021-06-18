North Country has second-lowest rate of vaccinations in state

The North Country has the second-lowest vaccination rate of any region in New York.

The revelation came when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 70 percent of New Yorkers statewide had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The North Country is a bit lower with only 64% of residents at least partially vaccinated

Several counties in the area still have less than half of residents vaccinated, including Jefferson, Lewis, Herkimer, and Franklin.

Despite the lower regional numbers, state mandated restrictions were lifted this week by Cuomo.

"All across the board, we can get back to living," Cuomo beamed.

"Businesses can open because the state mandates are gone. Social gathering restrictions, the capacity restrictions, the health screenings, the cleaning and disinfecting protocols, that is now voluntary and it's up to individuals in places, but the mandates are gone," he said.

More than 11 million New Yorkers are at least single-dose vaccinated. Nearly 10 million are fully immunized.