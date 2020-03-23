North Country Community College staff help students get home

SARANAC LAKE — When COVID-19 began shutting down colleges and travel earlier this month, several North Country Community College students were still halfway around the world from their families, and with talk of possible travel bans, they wanted to get home before it was too late.
NCCC staff made sure they could get back home, driving two vans with 15 out-of-state and international students to the airport last week. By Friday evening all of them were safely back home and in quarantine.
Cammy Sheridan, chair of the social science department, said international students, their families and NCCC faculty were scared.
“They were talking with family members at home and they were getting the message that they needed to make a decision because the window was seemingly rapidly shrinking,” Sheridan said. “I couldn’t imagine how those parents must be feeling. They were reaching out … and it was palpable how scared they were.”
Sheridan said she bumped into a student from Australia who said she was going home for spring break and not coming back. She was going to fly out of John F. Kennedy Airport, but did not know how she was going to get there. She thought about taking the train, but wasn’t sure how she was going to get to the train.
Sheridan said she had to get involved, and started organizing with the college’s administration.
Sheridan said the two staff members who drove the students down — Maryssa Romeo and Angela Brice — are “heroes” for volunteering their time to drive down to New York City, a coronavirus hotspot, on such short notice.
Romeo said the whole experience was emotionally difficult for everyone involved.
Depressing
“It was incredibly depressing,” Romeo said. “There were some students in my van that were supposed to be graduating this year. Knowing that this might be the last time that they might see certain people. It happened so quickly they didn’t really have time to process it all.”
She said since these students were going home in isolation she is going to check in on all of them.
Sheridan said the international student goodbyes in the college gym were rough.
“It was really hard, it was super hard for all of us,” Sheridan said.
knowing they wouldn’t see each other again.
“We’re used to graduation day, and that is bittersweet,” Sheidan said. “This wasn’t. This was bitter.”
Road trip
Romeo and Brice headed out March 17 with the students and boxed lunches so they wouldn’t have to stop except for to gas up the vans.
Romeo said she had recently said she wanted to be more involved in the college, but she never thought it would mean driving students on the 312 mile journey to JFK during a global pandemic.
After dropping some students off at the Albany airport, they got a hotel room near JFK and over the next 48 hours shuttled students to their return flights. Romeo said she tried to stay calm and collected, to not add any extra stress.
The students flying back to London were nervous because they heard people at the airport were asking passengers questions and sending some people back.
“They were very nervous about that but they were going to risk it,” Romeo said. “Neither one of them had any problems going through; they both made it.”
Everyone flying to Australia — including Romeo’s roommate — had a 20-hour layover in Honolulu.
The last flight went out on Thursday afternoon.
“Then we got out of town as quickly as possible,” Romeo said.
All the students flying back home are also required to do a 14-day quarantine in their homes when they get back. Romeo, since she was in a hot spot, is quarantining, too.
“I am quarantining myself in my apartment with my two kitty-cats right now,” Romeo said.