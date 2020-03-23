North Country Community College staff help students get home

SARANAC LAKE — When COVID-19 began shutting down colleges and travel earlier this month, several North Country Community College students were still halfway around the world from their families, and with talk of possible travel bans, they wanted to get home before it was too late.

NCCC staff made sure they could get back home, driving two vans with 15 out-of-state and international students to the airport last week. By Friday evening all of them were safely back home and in quarantine.

Cammy Sheridan, chair of the social science department, said international students, their families and NCCC faculty were scared.

“They were talking with family members at home and they were getting the message that they needed to make a decision because the window was seemingly rapidly shrinking,” Sheridan said. “I couldn’t imagine how those parents must be feeling. They were reaching out … and it was palpable how scared they were.”

Sheridan said she bumped into a student from Australia who said she was going home for spring break and not coming back. She was going to fly out of John F. Kennedy Airport, but did not know how she was going to get there. She thought about taking the train, but wasn’t sure how she was going to get to the train.