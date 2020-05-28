'No mask, no service' rule is OK for businesses, Cuomo says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

NEW YORK — Store owners with no-mask-no-service policies got a boost from the governor. New York City business owners planning to reopen before coronavirus restrictions are lifted got a warning from the mayor. Actors Rosie Perez and Chris Rock are promoting face coverings and virus testing.

Coronavirus-related developments in New York:

No mask, no service

Store owners who require customers to wear face coverings will now be backed up by an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The promised executive order authorizing businesses to deny entry to people without face covering comes as outbreak-related restrictions on shops are beginning to loosen, though not yet in New York City.

“We’re giving the store owners the right to say, ‘If you’re not wearing a mask, you can’t come in.’” Cuomo said at his daily briefing. “That store owner has a right to protect themselves. That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store.”

Many stores already require patrons to wear masks. But Ted Potrikus of the Retail Council of New York State said the order “gives retailers helpful authorization to say, 'This is our policy, you can’t come in.”’