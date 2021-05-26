Niskayuna creates safe space for internet sale exchanges

He said the police station is open to people looking to do exchanges. If someone doesn’t want to use the police station, he said people should then pick well-populated and well-lit areas. He also said people should tell someone else where they are going, at what time and for what reason.

Amsterdam has allowed residents to use its police lobby at all times and parking lot after court closes around 4 p.m. for exchanges.

“People use it often,” said Sgt. Joseph Spencer. “We have not had any issues reported at our station by those who have used it.”

He said around five years ago they opened the Police Department to people needing to do exchanges after seeing a national story about another department.

“It was an idea from the Police Benevolent Association to offer another sort of community service to residents,” Spencer said.

In January 2020 the department arrested a 17-year-old who stole a cellphone from a seller, police said.

Spencer said the setup is a great way to deter people from trying to steal from you.