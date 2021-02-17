New York's parks hit a new attendance record in 2020

ALBANY — The COVID-19 pandemic limited travel last year for most New Yorkers, so they found an outdoor alternative nearby: the nation's largest parks system in their home state.

Attendance at New York's 180 parks and 35 historic sites hit a new attendance record in 2020 with 78 million visits, a 1.2% increase from 2019.

New York has invested heavily in the park system, and the $1 billion investment has paid off, state officials said: The state has had nine years of visitor growth, up 34% during that span.

"In 2020, our state parks became an even more critical resource than before as New Yorkers sought safe places for solace, exercise and relief from the pandemic," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Jan. 26.

The state expects big years ahead: It recently finished completion of the 750-mile Empire State Trail, a recreational trail that runs across New York.

Parks officials said the increase was particularly pronounced in the spring and fall as COVID prompted New Yorkers to turn to state parks, trails and historic sites for recreation.

But the pandemic prompted uneven attendance last year.