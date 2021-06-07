New York, Vermont have vastly different unemployment rates

The latest employment numbers come out on Friday and, if they follow the trend of previous months, New York will have one of the highest rates of unemployment in the country.

However, right across Lake Champlain, Vermont is reporting one of the country's lowest levels of joblessness at 2.9%; an enviable rate at any time.

But it turns out those numbers may not be telling the whole story.

The unemployment rate is an estimate of how many workers, who want a full-time job, do not have one.

More than a year after the start of the pandemic recession, New York still has an unemployment rate of more than 8%; third-highest in the nation and a level not far below those seen nationally during the worst of the 2008 Great Recession.

In contrast, Vermont has the fifth-lowest rate of unemployment according to the latest data.

Sounds like cause to celebrate in Vermont. But why do the two shores of Lake Champlain tell such different stories?

It turns out, the answer may not be good policy or economic dynamism, but rather bad data. That is the conclusion of Art Woolf, retired professor of economics at the University of Vermont.