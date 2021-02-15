New York state troopers gird for more pot smokers behind the wheel

ALBANY — As lawmakers consider the legalization of marijuana, state police are already mapping plans to provide training to all troopers in identifying signs of drug impairment as part of traffic law enforcement.

State police officials are addressing one of the greatest challenges in dealing with what is expected to be more drivers behind the wheel who have smoked pot: the fact there is no Breathalyzer-type device to quickly detect the presence of marijuana during a road stop.

Acting state police Superintendent Kevin Bruen said plans now call for saliva samples to be taken from drivers suspected of being high on cannabis and sending them to the state police laboratory in Albany for analysis.

“There is a test at the lab that is ready to go,” Bruen said at a legislative budget hearing. “I have spoken with my toxicology people and they feel they can handle the test and the increase, if there is some increase, in the number of tests.”

The lab testing is designed to detect or rule out the presence of THC — the psychoactive ingredient that produces euphoric sensations from using marijuana — though it will not measure the level of THC in the person whose saliva is being tested, Bruen said.