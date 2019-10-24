{{featured_button_text}}

New York State Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating 71-year-old Joseph T. Mundinger, of Long Lake. He was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. operating a tan 2005 Dodge Ram 3500.

Mundinger was traveling south on State Route 30, drove past his residence and continued driving south on State Route 30. He suffers from dementia and may attempt to drive to his previous residence in Long Island.  

Mundinger is approximately 6 feet tall, and 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a zip-up tan and black jacket and blue plaid flannel shirt underneath. He is also wearing tan shoes, and a tan baseball-style cap with the letters “USO”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (518) 873-2750.

