New York State Fair is back, but it will be different

SYRACUSE — The New York State Fair will return this summer after it was canceled in 2020, but there will be several adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest change: The 18-day fair will be conducted outdoors, with separate areas for agriculture, entertainment, food and drink, and games and rides.

Popular facilities like the Center of Progress and Dairy Products buildings won't be open to the public. Bathrooms are the only indoor facilities that will be open during the fair.

Tickets will cost $3. The fair has offered discounts over the years, but the regular price at the gate was $10. Children under age 12 will receive free admission.

Operating capacity will be limited to 50%, which is approximately 50,000 people. (State Fair Director Troy Waffner told The Citizen the fair's capacity is 100,000.) Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday the capacity and other restrictions could change if the statewide COVID-19 numbers continue to improve.

Attendees won't be required to get vaccinated before visiting the fair, Cuomo said. But fairgoers must wear masks and maintain social distancing. The exception to the mask mandate is when visitors are eating or drinking.