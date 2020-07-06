New York State Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

It's a tough but necessary decision: The New York State Fair has been canceled for 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the 18-day event, which was scheduled for Aug. 21 through Sept. 7, won't be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the first time since 1947 that the state fair has been canceled.

From 1942 through 1947, the state fair wasn't held because the fairgrounds were used as a military base during World War II. According to the fair's website, the event returned with a six-day run in 1948.

The formal cancellation of the state fair was expected. When Cuomo visited Syracuse in late April, he mentioned the possibility of not holding the state fair because of the ongoing public health crisis. He has repeated those comments over the last few months. During a conference call with reporters in late June, he said the state fair was "not in a position to go ahead."

The state is in the midst of a phased reopening of businesses. Social gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted. While the number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, the virus remains a concern.

Several states already canceled their fairs this year. The Minnesota State Fair, which ranks one spot ahead of New York for overall attendance, was canceled in late May.