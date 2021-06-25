New York prisons plan to resume family reunion program in September

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is planning to restart the Family Reunion Program in September after a nearly 18-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Family Reunion Program is offered at 22 state prisons, including Auburn Correctional Facility, as well as Great Meadow Correctional Facility and Washington Correctional Facility in Washington County. It allows incarcerated individuals and their families to have extended visits in a "private home-like setting."

DOCCS suspended the program when the pandemic began in March 2020. When the department allowed traditional inmate visitation to resume last summer and again in April after temporary shutdowns due to COVID-19, the Family Reunion Program remained closed.

Now that COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in correctional facilities and the positivity rate has decreased, DOCCS will allow the program to resume. According to the department's website, the plan is to restart the program on Wednesday, Sept. 8.