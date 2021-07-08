New York prisons offering inmates barbecues, care packages to get COVID-19 vaccine

To boost the COVID-19 vaccination rate in New York prisons, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is offering incentives to prisoners.
Acting Commissioner Anthony Annucci issued a memo to New York’s 32,136 prisoners about the incentive program. Five vaccinated inmates from each of the 50 state prisons will be randomly selected to receive a care package that will include “the most popular food items sold” and won’t exceed a $75 value.
The department will also host a barbecue for vaccinated prisoners at prisons with the highest vaccination rates. Prisons have been divided into three categories: those that can hold 800 or more inmates; those that can hold 400 to 799 inmates; and those that can hold fewer than 400 inmates. The barbecues will occur at two prisons in each category.
The memo is displayed in state prisons, and superintendents are meeting with the inmate liaison committee and housing unit representatives to discuss it.
After the memo has been posted for two weeks, prisons will survey the incarcerated population to determine who is interested in the vaccine. Vaccination clinics will be held at the prisons within the next three weeks.
Nearly two weeks ago, the department reported that 14,100 prisoners — 44% of the statewide population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination rate among the department’s staff is unknown. The department isn’t mandating the vaccine for employees. As of June 24, 7,550 employees received their first dose of the vaccine at a department clinic. Second doses of the Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine were given to 7,994 employees. The totals don’t include employees who were vaccinated at community clinics outside of prisons.
Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, questioned why the department wouldn’t offer incentives for employees to get vaccinated.
“We all want a safe working environment,” he said.
Prisoners have another incentive to get vaccinated: participation in the correction department’s family reunion program.
The department announced in June it is planning to resume the program in September. It was suspended in March 2020 because of the pandemic.
The program, commonly referred to as conjugal visits, allows incarcerated individuals to have extended visitation with family members. There will be cleaning and safety protocols, including a requirement that all participants — the incarcerated individuals and visitors — must be vaccinated.
“If you have not yet been vaccinated, please get vaccinated for your own protection, for the protection of those around you, and to help us get back to normal that much sooner,” Annucci wrote.