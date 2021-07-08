New York prisons offering inmates barbecues, care packages to get COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccination rate among the department’s staff is unknown. The department isn’t mandating the vaccine for employees. As of June 24, 7,550 employees received their first dose of the vaccine at a department clinic. Second doses of the Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine were given to 7,994 employees. The totals don’t include employees who were vaccinated at community clinics outside of prisons.

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, questioned why the department wouldn’t offer incentives for employees to get vaccinated.

“We all want a safe working environment,” he said.

Prisoners have another incentive to get vaccinated: participation in the correction department’s family reunion program.

The department announced in June it is planning to resume the program in September. It was suspended in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

The program, commonly referred to as conjugal visits, allows incarcerated individuals to have extended visitation with family members. There will be cleaning and safety protocols, including a requirement that all participants — the incarcerated individuals and visitors — must be vaccinated.