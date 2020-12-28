New York plans crackdown on vaccine fraud as rollout continues

And this week, New York will prioritize urgent care center employees, individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines and residents of state-run group homes where individuals receive substance use treatment.

The state will start vaccinating ambulatory care healthcare workers next week, according to Cuomo.

New York police and health officials are investigating one potential case of a health provider fraudulently obtaining vaccine doses from the state. Cuomo said providers who engage in fraud to obtain vaccines could face up to $1 million fine and the loss of all state licenses under an executive order he plans to sign Monday.

“We want to send a clear signal to the providers that if you violate the law on these vaccinations, we will find out and you will be prosecuted,” Cuomo said in a Monday teleconference call, in which his office selected reporters to ask questions.

The governor said state police are referring an investigation of health care provider Parcare Community Health Network to the state Attorney General's Office. The company, which has offices in Brooklyn, Manhattan as well as Monroe in Orange County, has said it's cooperating with the investigation.

Cuomo said the case involving Parcare is the only case he's “at liberty to speak about now.”

“You have many people who may want the vaccine, and you’ll have fraud in the vaccine process,” Cuomo said. “It’s almost an inevitable function of human nature and the marketplace.”

