New York names new Open Government official

Shoshanah Bewlay has been named the new executive director of the New York State Committee on Open Government.

After an extensive search by the Committee on Open Government, Bewlay was selected for her wide range of experience and depth of knowledge regarding the Freedom of Information, Open Meetings and Personal Privacy Protection laws, according to a news release.

“With more than 20 years of broad experience in both the public and private sectors, Ms. Bewlay will be an asset to the Committee on Open Government,” Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said.

Bewlay replaces Robert Freeman, who was let go last June after multiple allegations of sexual harassment lodged by co-workers.

Freeman had been in the position for more than 40 years.

'Robust experience'

"We are fortunate that Ms. Bewlay is bringing her robust expertise to this role to continue to enhance and educate New Yorkers about transparency within our government. Thank you to Kristin O’Neill and the committee for their exceptional work over the past several months during this transition period," Rosado said