New York lawmakers pass bill to limit Cuomo's executive power

ALBANY — The New York Legislature has passed a bill to limit Gov. Andrew Cuomo's emergency powers at a time when he's facing sexual harassment allegations and scrutiny over his administration's reporting of deadly COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes.
Democrats who have expressed disappointment in the governor in recent days have trumpeted the bill as a “repeal” of Cuomo's emergency powers. Those powers are set to sunset at the end of April when the state of emergency ends, unless the Legislature acts to end it sooner.
The Senate and Assembly passed the bill in party-line votes of 43 to 20 and 107 to 43, and it will eventually head to Cuomo’s office for his consideration. The governor has said he supports the bill.
Any governor in New York has the power to suspend laws in a state of emergency, but last spring, lawmakers approved Cuomo’s request for additional authority to pass sweeping mandates unilaterally. Republicans have long opposed the additional powers.
Under the new legislation, the governor would no longer have the power to pass new mandates.
But it would allow the governor to extend or amend dozens of his ongoing COVID-19 mandates, which include limits for restaurant capacity, eligibility rules for vaccinations, the number of vaccine locations, gathering limits, social distancing rules, testing, quarantine rules and air quality or filtration requirements.
His power to extend or amend the mandates would expire once the state of emergency is lifted in April, or sooner if the Legislature chose to do so.
Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris defended the bill for ensuring that the mask mandate, for example, is still in effect. He said Cuomo couldn't keep alive directives unrelated to reducing COVID-19 spread and administering vaccines, though it's unclear whether Cuomo and lawmakers will agree on where to draw that line.
“Maybe my colleagues would prefer if all that went away and we just become Texas, where the governor declared there's no more restrictions and everything," Gianaris said. “That’s not what anyone wants ... so we’re being responsible.”
Republicans, who are pushing to impeach the governor and want a full repeal of his powers, said the governor's alleged conduct has proven he's not fit to wield emergency powers. They criticized the bill for lacking teeth and allowing Cuomo to extend COVID-19 mandates indefinitely, until the state of emergency is over.
“Why are we continuing to trust this man to make decisions that are in the best interests of this state?" Sen. Anthony Palumbo, a Republican, said.
If the governor signs the bill, he could only extend existing COVID-19 mandates for 30 days and would have to notify lawmakers five days before and offer lawmakers and local governments a chance to respond. Cuomo couldn’t extend or tweak a directive more than once unless he has “responded” to comments, though Republicans criticized the bill for leaving unclear what exactly would count as a response.
Cuomo can bypass that five day notification requirement if he says it’s needed to avoid an “imminent threat to public health or safety.” He would still have to provide some opportunity for comment.
The bill also got support from a small but growing number of left-leaning Democrats who have joined calls for Cuomo to resign.
“To be clear, this bill falls short of a full repeal of the governor's expanded powers,” said Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who said she believes it's in New Yorkers' best interest "to end the governor's ability to issue new directives.”
Top Democratic leaders have stressed they want to wait for the results of the attorney general's investigation into Cuomo's harassment allegations, and whether his administration investigated sexual harassment complaints, before taking steps to hold him accountable.
It's unclear what discipline Cuomo could face if the investigation confirms the accounts of three women who accused him of inappropriate touching and sexually suggestive remarks. Cuomo has said he never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, acknowledged he has a habit of kissing people's faces and denied any inappropriate touching.
An impeachment would need to start in the Assembly. But Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes told The Associated Press Friday that she doesn't believe the alleged conduct is an impeachable offense under the state Constitution and so impeachment is off the table.
Meanwhile, Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Thursday evening in a televised interview: "If any further people come forward, I would think it would be time for him to resign.”
In a Wednesday press conference, Cuomo claimed he negotiated the bill with the Senate and Assembly.
But Gianaris and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie have both said that was false.
“The governor lied,” Gianaris said Friday.
Local legislators react
State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said the bill would actually extend the powers past the April 30 expiration.
“The governor would continue making emergency directives, which the Legislature could reject but that’s backwards. The Legislature has taken a ‘back seat’ to the governor and the whole point of rescinding his powers is for us, as a legislative body, to reassert our coequal role,” he said in a news release.
“While there was a time for emergency powers at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, that time is long past. Governor Cuomo is under federal and state investigation and he has demonstrated he is unfit to lead. He should resign in my opinion. But, at the very least, his emergency powers should be rescinded,” Stec added.
State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, said the bill is “deceitfully marketed and falsely advertised.”
“Nothing changes under the Democrats' sham bill. There will still be one-man rule. The governor will still control the number of guests you may have in your home for holiday dinners, the hours a restaurant may be open, the food that must be served when ordering a drink in a bar, the shuttering or not of any business,” she said in a news release.
“He will still decide whether your child’s sports team can play, whether your child’s school can be open, whether services for the disabled are on or off and whether or not you are able to go to work. He will still have the power to control every aspect of our lives,” Jordan added.
Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, called the Democrats’ bill a “ridiculous stunt.” He said the legislation allows Cuomo to modify any of his previous executive orders.
“This means he will still continue to control the decision-making process on issues that have hurt North Country taxpayers, such as business closures, curfews, remote learning and occupancy limits,” he said in a news release.
He said Democratic leaders have continued to provide cover for the governor.
“They emboldened a governor who is under investigation by the New York attorney general and U.S. department of justice in two separate scandals. They are fully complicit in this governor’s failed leadership,” he added.
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, supported the measure. She said it is time to restore the balance of power in state government. The bill revokes the emergency powers granted last year and ensures legislative oversight of changes to state laws or directives.
“This will restore the checks and balances that are necessary to our legislative process while ensuring there is still a fast path to respond to emergencies. This legislation also returns power to our local governments. This is a solid plan that will return us to normal working order,” she said in a news release.
Reporter Michael Goot contributed to this story.