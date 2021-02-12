New York lawmakers get inside look at state prison affected by virus outbreak

One unit has COVID-positive inmates, while another has individuals in quarantine. A third area is reserved for individuals who have symptoms and are awaiting results of COVID-19 tests.

Salazar is the sponsor of a bill, the HALT Solitary Confinement Act, that would restrict use of the practice in prisons. During the tour, she was able to see a cell in the special housing unit where inmates spend 23 hours of their day.

The trip reinforced her stance that the state Legislature must act on bills to make older inmates (55 and up) eligible for parole.

“I could see in the experiences that I had during the visit and the conversations I had with the men who are incarcerated there the urgency of that legislation that already exists and that we are already fighting for,” she said.

What impressed Salazar is Fishkill’s progress in preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. At the time of her visit, the prison had installed refrigeration equipment that would be used to store the vaccine doses. She was informed by a state Department of Health representative that the prison requests 100 doses every week.