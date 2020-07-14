New York couple arrested in attack on hotel clerk

STONINGTON, Conn. — A New York couple is charged with assaulting a 59-year-old hotel worker in Connecticut, in what police say was a hate crime.

Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay, who have no permanent addresses but are known to be primarily from Nassau County, New York, were taken into custody Monday in Brooklyn and returned to Connecticut.

Sarner and Orbay are accused of attacking Crystal Caldwell, a 59-year-old Black desk clerk at a Quality Inn in Mystic, on June 26 after complaining about a lack of hot water in their room.

The couple, who are white, called Caldwell a monkey and punched her in the face, according to arrest warrants.

After being separated by other hotel employees, Caldwell told police she went to put ice on her injured face and was attacked again, knocked to the ground and kicked in the ribs.

All three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, where police said they were unable to stay and monitor the couple because of visitation policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarner and Orbay later returned to the hotel, retrieved their car and left the state before they could be arrested.