New York companies await state Department of Labor rules on recreational marijuana

She said they can still conduct a reasonable suspicion test, such as they do with alcohol, if the company believes an employee is under the influence.

“We can also prohibit possession of marijuana on company property and intend to do so, going forward,” Golub said.

She said if someone is injured while under the influence of marijuana the company would need to prove they were high on marijuana at the time. But the best way to test for the substance is still up for debate.

“Our biggest concerns are the lack of a (determinative) testing process capable of confirming if someone is under the influence while at work and the recognition that our supervisors will now need to be trained to recognize the behaviors associated with being under the influence of marijuana,” Golub said.

The American Addiction Center said THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, can be detectable for different periods of time dependent on how the sample is taken. In hair it’s detectable for 90 days, urine for three days to a month depending on how often someone uses, and it can remain in saliva for up to 48 hours and blood up to 36 hours.

Some companies, like General Electric and the Capital District Transportation Authority, know exactly what they’re going to do.