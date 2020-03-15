New York City schools to close Monday to fight coronavirus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office had announced the city school closure moments before de Blasio, but initially said it would start as early as Tuesday.

De Blasio had been reluctant to close the school system because of the consequences for students and families. Just Saturday, the Democratic mayor said keeping schools running was critical. He worried that health care workers, first responders and other needed workers would have to stay home to care for children, and that hundreds of thousands of poor students could go hungry without their free or reduced-price school meals.

“We’ve never been through anything like this," de Blasio said. “We’re all trying to make sense of it. … Everyone is confused. Everyone is in pain. Everyone feels like we’re dealing with the great unknown because we are dealing with the great unknown."

He said the city would get through it through everyone “looking out for each other."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza called it “a very sobering day for all of us" and said the decision was made after a situation that's been evolving and been monitored “day by day, hour by hour and in some cases, minute by minute."

He said closing the schools was considered the last possible option, but “we're at the last resort.”