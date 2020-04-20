New York City nixes June events, including three major parades

The state tally excludes more than 4,000 New York City deaths that were blamed on the virus on death certificates but weren't confirmed by a lab test.

The total number of hospitalizations remained largely unchanged at more than 16,000 and the number of new admissions remained largely flat at above 1,300, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday at his daily briefing.

After weeks of increases in deaths and hospitalizations in the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, Cuomo said the big question now is how fast the descent will be if New Yorkers continue to abide by social distancing restrictions.

"Does it take two weeks for it to come down? Some projections say that. Does it take a month? Some projections say that," Cuomo noted. "The projections are nice, but I wouldn't bet the farm on it."

Quest for tests, gowns

Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers would need to be tested for the coronavirus daily before city officials could start to loosen restrictions that have shuttered most workplaces and forced residents to cover their faces in public, de Blasio said Monday.