New York built a highway ramp on Native land, and a tribe isn't happy

One of the tribes has grown increasingly frustrated by the delay, accusing the DOT of ignoring its inquiries in recent months about the status of the murals.

“It is a mystery to us why the murals are not installed," said Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community, a Wisconsin-based tribe that inhabited much of central New York in the 18th and 19th centuries.

"I understand the murals were even already produced, and just have not been installed," she said. "I would like an explanation as to what is going on."

The Adirondack Northway, as the stretch of I-87 from Albany to Canada is called, has been an economic lifeblood for the entire region since its completion in the 1960s.

Prior to Exit 3's opening last year, motorists were forced to exit at Wolf Road — a popular stretch of hotels, chain restaurants and big-box stores — if they wanted to get to to the Albany airport.

Now, drivers can bypass the busy road entirely, with the new off-ramp leading directly to the airport entrance.

Part of the project was built on a plot of farmland known in the archaeological community as the Engel Farm Precontact site, named for the family that farmed that portion of land for generations before selling it to the airport in 2008.