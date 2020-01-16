New gondola system opens at Olympic Jumping Complex in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — A new gondola is open for business in Lake Placid.

The opening of the SkyRide gondola system at the Olympic Jumping Complex, one piece of an ongoing multi-million dollar update of the facility, was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday.

The Olympic Jumping Complex is managed by the state Olympic Regional Development Authority. The first 35-meter jump there was built by the Lake Placid Club in 1921 for around $1,700. Six years later, the club enlarged that jump to 60 meters. The 90- and 120-meter ski jumps that exist today were built for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games on the site of the jumps used in the 1932 Olympic Winter Games. The jumps were renovated again and extended in 1994. The property is owned by the town of North Elba.

Cuomo said in a statement that the new gondola system continues an effort “to modernize the Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex for not only the world-class athletes that train and compete there, but for the thousands of guests that visit the complex year-round.”

The SkyRide carries six gondola cabins that each seat up to eight people. The ride spans a few hundred feet, connecting the complex’s base lodge to the 90- and 120-meter ski jump towers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}