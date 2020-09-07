National Women's Hall of Fame opens doors in Seneca Falls

The last major subject looks outward. The Hall asks visitors to share stories of the women who inspire them, Bennett said, and asks how future generations can be inspired to take their place.

"There are so many good stories to be told about women who need to be written into history, how their stories overlap, and how they connected and stood on the shoulders of each other," she said.

Visitors would have used yarn to weave themselves into the story, Bennett continued. But because of the pandemic, they'll share their inspirations on paper instead. COVID-19 has also led the hall to limit visitors to 20 an hour, a quarter of its capacity. But Bennett is grateful to be opening the new location now given its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system with state-of-the-art filters.

Installing an elevator and an external staircase are the next steps in the Hall's move into the mill. Once the nonprofit institution raises the required funds — about $1 million — and completes the work, it will start designing and installing exhibits for the upper floors, Bennett said. The ones on the first floor are movable, she noted, which will make the process easier.

The Hall is also looking at electronic media for sharing more engaging stories about its inductees, Bennett added.

"We've always wanted to tell more stories than simply biographies of our inductees, and our programming is about impact and inspiration, so we need to reconfigure and rethink how to lay out a museum that really gives you a possibility of inspiring a vision for all of us," she said. "We want to make the building come to life."

