National Women's Hall of Fame opens doors in Seneca Falls

The National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls didn't always plan on opening its new location to the public last month.
But when the Hall of Fame did open in the former Seneca Knitting Mill, it did so within a week of the Aug. 18 centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. So it opened at a time of celebration of women's history, one tied to a culminating moment in the women's rights movement that began in that same village with the Seneca Falls Convention of 1848.
And it was all a coincidence, Kate Bennett said with a slight laugh.
The president of the Hall's board of directors said it was supposed to open in the mill earlier this year. Then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down historic and cultural sites, as well as the company fabricating the Hall's new exhibits. Still, as New York reopened in the spring and summer, the Hall "pushed like mad" to cut the ribbon on its new location in time for the centennial, Bennett said.
"We're a place people like to take pilgrimages. We didn't want to miss that opportunity," she told The Citizen on Wednesday. "People come here eager to feel and be inspired."
What makes the new Hall's opening date even more coincidental is the long history of its move to the mill.
The old Hall opened in 1969 in a 1,500-square-foot location at 76 Fall St. that is now closed, Bennett said. Knowing it needed a bigger home, the board started looking for one about 20 years ago. Five years later, the board found that home at the canalside mill. Renovating the rundown structure took 10 years and $10 million, and the upper three floors still aren't completely finished.
But along with its limestone exterior and four 4,000-square-foot floors, the mill also offers its own historical significance to the Hall. It opened in 1844, Bennett said, so "we like to say the building stood while the convention was going on." It was also one of the few places to employ women at the time, she continued, and milled wool instead of cotton that had been picked by slaves.
All of that is why the mill itself is one of a few subjects of the introductory exhibits that occupy the new Hall's first floor.
"It is an inspirational setting," Bennett said. "We're able to look across the canal to Wesleyan Chapel, where the 1848 convention happened."
Seneca Falls, too, is a subject of the Hall's introductory exhibits at the mill. Bennett believes the area's history — and its mix of Quakers, industrialists, abolitionists, Native Americans and more — can help visitors understand why the village became such a confluence of progressive ideas and, as it's billed, the "birthplace of women's rights."
Another subject is the 287 women who have been inducted into the Hall, their names filling wide scrolls that unspool onto the hardwood floors. Inductions take place every other year, Bennett said, with the next due in 2021. But because of the pandemic, a virtual induction may take place instead. She suggested staying tuned for the Hall's announcement of those plans.
The last major subject looks outward. The Hall asks visitors to share stories of the women who inspire them, Bennett said, and asks how future generations can be inspired to take their place.
"There are so many good stories to be told about women who need to be written into history, how their stories overlap, and how they connected and stood on the shoulders of each other," she said.
Visitors would have used yarn to weave themselves into the story, Bennett continued. But because of the pandemic, they'll share their inspirations on paper instead. COVID-19 has also led the hall to limit visitors to 20 an hour, a quarter of its capacity. But Bennett is grateful to be opening the new location now given its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system with state-of-the-art filters.
Installing an elevator and an external staircase are the next steps in the Hall's move into the mill. Once the nonprofit institution raises the required funds — about $1 million — and completes the work, it will start designing and installing exhibits for the upper floors, Bennett said. The ones on the first floor are movable, she noted, which will make the process easier.
The Hall is also looking at electronic media for sharing more engaging stories about its inductees, Bennett added.
"We've always wanted to tell more stories than simply biographies of our inductees, and our programming is about impact and inspiration, so we need to reconfigure and rethink how to lay out a museum that really gives you a possibility of inspiring a vision for all of us," she said. "We want to make the building come to life."
