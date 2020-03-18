Mount Van Hoevenberg upgrade price tag goes up by $2 million

LAKE PLACID — The price tag for upgrades to the Mount Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex has gone up by $2 million.

The ORDA Board of Directors on Monday voted unanimously to move forward a spate of projects, most of them related to utility, construction and snowmaking improvements at venues in Lake Placid.

The board also approved a more than $2 million adjustment to an existing project at the Olympic Sports Complex. The project — which was slated to include the installation of a wastewater collection and treatment system, backfill for electrical systems, and a media compound for broadcast operations — ran into some complications when the original site for the wastewater system was scrapped because of high groundwater, according to ORDA documents.

Another site with better conditions was found in a snow field, but that site required the addition of more pumping and pipeline systems to carry the wastewater. Additional electrical equipment to bring power and telecommunications to the venue were also needed.

Altogether, those changes to the project are expected to push the cost from more than $25.6 million to more than $27.7 million, according to the resolution approved by the board.