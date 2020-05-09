Mothers in elder facilities give advice for new ones, say they miss having visitors

In the afternoon they’ll receive a gourmet goodie tray with a rose and maybe another mimosa.

“I bought a whole bunch of champagne,” Mc Laughlin said. “I mean, what the heck? If you’re 90 years old, two mimosas? Shoot, you should be so lucky.”

She said residents are “saddened” their families will not be able to be right there with them, due to the coronavirus, but she said window visits have been popular and that seeing family by video chat lightens the burden.

Sue L. (the facility did not provide residents’ last names), who had her first child at 19 years old, said to her, Mother’s Day means having “a good bond with your child.”

Asked what advice she would give someone who is about to have their first child, she said, “Always remain close to them. Never drift apart.”

Dorothy M., who had her first child when she was 22 years old, said to her Mother’s Day means, “All the children are coming home!” In other years, at least.

“It was nothing for me on a Sunday to have 35 people for dinner!” she said.