More than 60 percent of applicants denied New York's rent relief

ALBANY — More than 60 percent of the 94,000 applicants who sought the state’s help covering unpaid rent were rejected because they didn’t meet the criteria for eligibility, resulting in less than half of the rent relief funds being doled out to financially struggling New Yorkers.

Roughly 15,000 applicants received a collective $40 million in rent relief that will be paid to landlords across New York, leaving roughly $60 million in allocated federal funds for the COVID-19 Rent Relief Program on the table. The bulk of those payments will go to downstate landlords, with about $19.5 million earmarked for tenants in Queens, Kings, Bronx or New York counties, a report on the rent relief program compiled by the state Division of Homes and Community Renewal shows.

The Capital Region landlords — encompassing the counties of Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady and Saratoga — so far will see less than $150,000 in rent relief to cover unpaid housing costs, the report shows.

United Tenants of Albany Executive Director Laura Felts on Monday was unsurprised by the lack of fiscal relief for upstate tenants, and noted the nonprofit — which helps tenants during a housing crisis — wasn’t aware of many applying for assistance or successfully receiving any.