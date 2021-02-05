Missed broadband connections could mean missed opportunities for rural upstate

One effect of the coronavirus pandemic has been more people moving from cities to more affordable, greener areas where they can work remotely.
That description fits many parts of rural upstate New York to a “T” and presents an opportunity for the region as it continues to fight population declines.
However, high-speed internet access is still not a given in parts of the region, which can be a deal-breaker for newcomers like Marlena Newcomb.
She takes online university classes and her fiance is a computer programmer, who can work remotely. So, when they were looking for a house this past year, to relocate from the more expensive Pacific Northwest, Newcomb said: “Whenever we saw a property that we liked on a website like Zillow or Redfin, we would just reach out to the listing agent,” to ask, “Can you tell us for sure that it has high-speed internet?”
With flexibility in choosing their new hometown, the couple looked in parts of Vermont, all the way out to the eastern coast of Maine. In the Adirondacks, she said, some real estate agents didn’t blink at the internet question. Others found it strange.
“There is definitely that idea of like seasonal use doesn’t require high-speed internet, but that was never going to be an option for us,” Newcomb recalled.
The need for a high-speed connection ruled out some places they otherwise liked, such as around the hamlet of Old Forge. They finally opted for a house in St. Regis Falls.
David Berkstresser, supervisor for the town of Webb, where the community they passed up, Old Forge, is located, said he would like to see more full-time residents. Webb is the largest jurisdiction in New York state, covering 460 square miles in the Adirondacks.
Normally, Webb’s population goes from around 2,000 people in the winter to closer to a small city in the summer. Right now, he said, it’s somewhere in between, as a lot of people spend extended periods in second homes. Already, he said, this has revealed cracks in the town’s internet infrastructure.
“Because their kids are going to school remotely,” he said, “and we’re a small area, our internet is strained.”
Then, a lot of houses there still lack a connection to broadband service, which he noted is a must for anyone considering living there year-round.
“It’s not a luxury. It’s a utility, same as telephone, same as cable, same as electric,” Berkstresser said, “that people expect.”
Berkstresser spent a lot of last year looking for subsidies and lobbying companies to extend broadband cables.
“Most of it’s out of my hands,” he said. “All I can do is fight to get someone up here to install it. Which is a fight.”
State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said the region is in a limited window of opportunity during the pandemic, as more people are considering relocating or spending time in second homes or long-term rentals, “to find ways to encourage more people to live here.”
“Now, you’ve got Manhattan paychecks floating around in the North Country,” he said. “You’ve got disposable income from somebody that’s making whatever the market rate is in New York City but they’re going to our shops. They’re going to our restaurants. They’re using our services. They’re employing our people.”
But a lack of broadband access in properties they might consider buying, he said, could scuttle that potential economic driver. Telecommuting, after all, only works if you can reach the office.
Stec has been advocating for the state to build out broadband infrastructure. The Cuomo administration said broadband has reached 98 percent of the state, but Stec said the North Country is disproportionately underserved.
The governor recently declined to sign a bill passed by the state Legislature that would have launched a comprehensive study to identify which households statewide still lack high-speed connectivity. Stec criticized the decision this week, saying too many families and businesses have been left on the wrong side of the digital divide.