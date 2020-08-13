Migrant farm workers warn of next virus wave

To prevent another virus outbreak among highly susceptible farm workers, activists are calling on New York legislators to adopt laws establishing specific protocols for testing and protecting essential workers.

Anxiety runs deep among those working on dairy farms, and picking and packing produce across upstate New York because of close quarters common among the crews, farm workers said during an online news conference Tuesday organized by the Workers Center of Central New York, an economic justice campaign based in Syracuse.

“We’re all called essential workers, but we are forgotten because we are working without protection,” said Luis Jimenez, a Livingston County dairy worker, speaking through an interpreter.

Based on observations from at least four farm workers who participated in the news conference, it will be only a matter of time before another outbreak spreads across upstate New York farms if more stringent worker protections aren’t required.

“Despite a series of COVID outbreaks in farms and greenhouses since March, there are still no mandatory protections for farm workers in New York state,” said Crispin Hernandez, from the Workers Center of Central New York.