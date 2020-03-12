Mayors of Saranac Lake, Plattsburgh ask citizens to avoid congregating

The mayors said municipal government will still be conducting its necessary work, with an increased use of technology to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

“We will make every effort to accommodate staff or members who cannot attend meetings due to health concerns through videoconferencing facilities,” the statement says. “We also require those who wish to comment to these committees to submit their comments in advance to the chairperson of the respective committees.”

“Meetings will be open only to members and invited guests and will be broadcast via social media opportunities which will be announced.”

While local governments cannot intervene in the affairs of private organizations, they still request leaders of local groups to minimize the gathering of their members.

“While these steps may at times be inconvenient, the most vulnerable populations may be protected and lives may be saved,” the statement says.

Read and Rabideau will meet in the City of Plattsburgh on Thursday afternoon for additional comment with more details of this meeting to be announced.

Diane Fox, superintendent of Saranac Lake Central School District, sent a robo call to students’ families, encouraging them to attend this weekend’s musical production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” but added that anyone who has traveled outside the country recently or has flu-like symptoms should not attend.