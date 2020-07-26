Mask enforcement isn’t really possible, Lake Placid officials say

LAKE PLACID — In the weeks since the North Country region entered its last phase of reopening, hordes of visitors have flocked to downtown Lake Placid. Not all of them have been wearing masks while out in the region’s busiest business district, an issue that local government officials describe as one to be remedied through education rather than enforcement.

“This is not a prosecution-type issue,” Lake Placid village Mayor Craig Randall said Tuesday. “It’s a civic issue, and education is the best thing we can do.”

There are some instances in which criminal charges can be levied, but it would likely have to rise to the level of willfully violating the state’s health law, disorderly conduct, criminal nuisance or obstruction of governmental administration, according to state guidance on enforcement of the governor’s New York State on PAUSE order.

On nice-weather days, clusters of people can be seen sunbathing on the beach and other grassy areas bordering Mirror Lake. Main Street has been abuzz with people, including tourists from around the state and across the country. Trails in North Elba, Keene, Wilmington and Saranac Lake are seeing a steady stream of hikers, and this region’s forest rangers have been busy with search-and-rescue calls.