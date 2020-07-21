Many vacation rental owners still haven’t registered in Lake Placid area

But Orticelle said that the Host Compliance estimate may not be accurate because the software seems to include multiple listings for the same properties. He believes the total is likely much less.

Short-term vacation rental owners have had to register with the Essex County treasurer’s office, to ensure they’re paying occupancy taxes, since 2016. But just how many of these properties exist within the town and the village isn’t clear.

Enforcement of the county’s occupancy tax law has been made difficult by the decision of some online platforms to keep user information confidential, making independent verification impossible; a patchwork of collection agreements, property owner education challenges and the continuing growth of the vacation rental market, with new listings popping up every month.

Airbnb and VRBO don’t register users with the county — hosts have to do that on their own, though Airbnb voluntarily collects the county’s occupancy tax on behalf of its users and remits the revenue to the county.