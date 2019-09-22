BLOOMINGDALE — State Police have identified the man who died and the the people who were injured in a three-car collision Friday afternoon on state Route 3.
You have free articles remaining.
James Patterson, 57, of Lake Placid, was pronounced dead at the scene by Essex County Coroner Walter Marvin III after his car, a 2005 Dodge Magnum, ran head-on into a 2017 Ford Escape SUV driven by Thomas Glover, 57, of Loon Lake.
Police said Patterson’s vehicle, traveling west toward Saranac Lake, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic for an unknown reason.
Riding in Glover’s vehicle were Samantha Plowe, 30, and two children: Madison Colby, 9, and Conner Colby, 5, all of Loon Lake.
A third vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, was behind Glover’s vehicle and was also involved in the collision. It was operated by Steven Coons, 61, of Peru, according to police.
Police said each occupant of Glover’s vehicle was transported to the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake to be treated for minor injuries. Coons was uninjured.
Patterson’s body was removed from the scene for an autopsy at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
The incident remains under investigation by State Police.
Patterson was born in Keene Valley on April 9, 1962, according to his obituary, published in Monday’s Enterprise. He worked for several years at the Whiteface Inn as a carpenter and plumber, and up until his death worked for Beaney Construction in Lake Placid as a finish carpenter.
He was remembered in his obituary as an avid athlete, both in high school and as an adult. His high school hockey team won the 1980 state hockey championship, and he earned MVP of the Division A hockey league.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.