Man shot and killed in car in Colonie identified as Schenectady resident

COLONIE — A Schenectady man was found shot dead inside a car that crashed into the Motel 6, just across the county line from Rotterdam, police said.

Police late Tuesday afternoon identified the victim as Xiaa L. Price, 20, of Schenectady.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday at Ellis Hospital, where the cause of death was determined to be a single gunshot wound, police said.

”The investigation is active and ongoing, and there are no updates to provide at this time, including any suspect info or the circumstances which led to this incident,” police said in a late-afternoon press release. “More information will be released when it is available.”

The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. at the 2700 Curry Road motel, police said.

The initial call came in as a car accident, but police determined that it appeared the the victim crashed his vehicle into the motel while attempting to flee the scene.

The victim appeared to have been shot one time and died at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who might know something relevant to the investigation to contact Colonie investigators at 518-783-2754. Anonymous tips may be sent through Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1833-ALB-TIPS or at CapitalRegionCrimeStoppers.com.

