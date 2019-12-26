Man hopes medical device invention keeps many out of hospital

But it was that drive from Lake Placid in October of 2017 that changed his life forever. When he got home, he went straight to work on the idea that night. He tried it on himself. It worked.

“It just clicked in my head,” he said, adding that his days working as a plumber helped him come up with the idea. “It was like an epiphany.”

He called his doctor at the time, Dr. Eric Blumrosen, about the device, but the doctor of internal medicine warned him to be careful. Dr. Blumrosen was concerned that it wasn’t tested and it could end up harming him, the doctor remembered.

He had Dr. Blumrosen promise to keep the device a secret. The device also changed the doctor’s life. While he no longer could be Mr. Williams’ physician, Dr. Blumrosen became his partner in the venture.

“I didn’t know him that long and he was my doctor for a short time, but I felt this special connection with him,” Williams said. “I felt really comfortable with him. I lost a doctor but gained a partner.”

They worked together on the project and called some gastroenterology specialists at the Cleveland Clinic to get them involved in the device. The hospital’s Cleveland Clinic Innovations’ team also became interested in developing it.