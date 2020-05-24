Man, 63, dies in personal watercraft accident on Oneida Lake
Man, 63, dies in personal watercraft accident on Oneida Lake

VIENNA — A 63-year-old man has died after he and his son fell off a personal watercraft they were riding on Oneida Lake on Sunday afternoon, Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said.

Ajay Aggarwal of India was riding a Sea-Doo Spark on Oneida Lake in the town of Vienna with his son, 31-year-old Nikunj Aggarwal of Jersey City, New Jersey, when they fell into the water shortly after noon, Maciol said. The younger man climbed back on the watercraft but it flipped over as his father tried to get on.

Witnesses on shore took a boat out and pulled both men on board, but the older man was pronounced dead at the scene, Maciol said.

An autopsy was scheduled by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office.

The sheriff's office said both men were wearing life jackets.

