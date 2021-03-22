Malone police reform plan dismisses racism, highlight's village's white heritage

After George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed by police in Minneapolis last May, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all police departments in New York to address racial bias through comprehensive reviews. Those reform plans are due April 1.
One upstate police department, in the village of Malone near the Canadian border, says systemic racism isn’t an issue there.
The village’s draft plan describes Black people as "transient" while highlighting the region’s white heritage. The plan praises law enforcement, referring to one police officer as an "angel."
Malone’s police reform plan was written by a man named Calvin Martin. Martin declined to be interviewed by NCPR for this story. He’s a retired college professor who’s shared conspiracy theories online, calling for President Joe Biden’s victory to be overturned and for the military to take over. Martin is an anti-vaxxer who believes the coronavirus was created in a lab.
“I know he’s been against COVID and the masks and the vaccinations and the CDC," said Andrea Dumas, the mayor of Malone. She said it was her decision to have Martin write their police reform plan.
“I wanted the plan to be written from a third-party that might not have a biased judgment as an employer-employee.”
Martin, though, has shown a bias against the process in his writings online. He wrote recently that the reform mandate is a way to defund the police. The plan he came up with for Malone raises a lot of questions.
It focuses in part on Malone’s whiteness, describing the town’s French-Canadian heritage as an asset to the police. Martin argues that it creates a sense of closeness. Black people, he writes, are mostly transient, linked to the three state prisons in Malone.
Dr. Breea Willingham, who teaches criminal justice at SUNY Plattsburgh, read Malone's police reform plan.
“Wow," said Willingham, "I would say that that was my initial reaction.”
The broad conclusion, that there is no bias in Malone’s police department, is a real problem, said Willingham.
“Just in the language that they use, they are discriminating, so when they say they see no evidence of police discrimination, your evidence is in your report, in the wording of the report,” she said.
Willingham pointed to one section of the report that says, despite outreach from the committee, Black people in Malone failed to come forward to comment on the plan.
“When I read that I said, ‘of course not,’ because Black people typically do not trust the police and they have good reason not to trust the police,” she said.
Willingham, a Black woman, said police brutality against Black people around the county shows that systemic racism is engrained in law enforcement. Willingham points to other language in the document that she sees as troubling. One section describes people struggling with drug addiction as “psychotic” and “deranged,” while another section describes a police officer who responded to a car crash as an "angel."
Malone’s police chief, Christopher Premo, admits he needs to reread the report, but said some of the language will be changed before it’s submitted to the state. Premo said he has dealt with racial bias in his department in the past. A couple of years ago, one of his officers made a bigoted remark to a Native person. Malone is a short drive to the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne.
“One of my officers had made a comment, which they felt was racist, and we addressed it and the officer no longer works for us," Premo explained, "so we’ve had those issues before and they’ve been dealt with quickly and appropriately.”
Experts say that racism is not just about individual racist acts, though. It’s about the bias that’s embedded in the education and health care systems, in housing and law enforcement.
Premo, though, rejected the idea that his department has the kind of systemic racism that has led to violence against people of color in other places.
"I don’t see it," Premo said.
"I don’t know what goes on in the city of Albany, I don’t know what happens in Plattsburgh, but I know what happens here and I know what’s expected of my officers,” he said.
Howard Cain, a pastor from Malone, is serving on the police reform committee with Premo. Cain, who’s Black, said he has a good relationship with the chief and the village police department, but Cain sees systemic racism differently. He sees it everywhere.
“It’s in the culture. How can you avoid it? And if it’s in the culture, it’s going to be in the institutions that are part of that culture.”
Cain has been to a handful of reform meetings in the last year and thinks the process has played out pretty well. He said he’s only scanned the written report, but wants implicit bias training and testing added to the plan.
“When you make the split-second decision how to handle somebody, that’s where your reptile brain, I guess you’d call it, takes over and that’s going to be what’s embedded in your culture and your world view,” he said.
Everyone interviewed for this story said it’s likely Malone’s reform plan, written by Calvin Martin, will be changed before it's submitted to the state.
But most officials also broadly agree with Martin’s core argument, that no significant changes are needed. Martin writes in the report that the police code of conduct is pulled from a state document. If there are problems with that, Martin writes in the plan “it is the state’s responsibility to fix them, not ours.”
Mayor Dumas said she doesn't think the village police department needs to make any reforms.
"Our chief has done a great job being in the community, working with the needs and wants of our community members,” said Dumas.