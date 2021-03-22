Malone police reform plan dismisses racism, highlight's village's white heritage

Malone’s police chief, Christopher Premo, admits he needs to reread the report, but said some of the language will be changed before it’s submitted to the state. Premo said he has dealt with racial bias in his department in the past. A couple of years ago, one of his officers made a bigoted remark to a Native person. Malone is a short drive to the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne.

“One of my officers had made a comment, which they felt was racist, and we addressed it and the officer no longer works for us," Premo explained, "so we’ve had those issues before and they’ve been dealt with quickly and appropriately.”

Experts say that racism is not just about individual racist acts, though. It’s about the bias that’s embedded in the education and health care systems, in housing and law enforcement.

Premo, though, rejected the idea that his department has the kind of systemic racism that has led to violence against people of color in other places.

"I don’t see it," Premo said.

"I don’t know what goes on in the city of Albany, I don’t know what happens in Plattsburgh, but I know what happens here and I know what’s expected of my officers,” he said.