Malone Mayor Dumas joins Sen. Stec’s staff

Andrea Dumas, who serves as a Franklin County legislator and the Malone village mayor, has joined the staff of state Sen. Dan Stec as a community liaison.

Dumas, a Republican, has since 2016 represented a county legislative district that stretches south from Malone, including the towns of Brighton and Duane. Before being elected mayor in 2019, she was a Malone village trustee for five years. She previously worked in cyber-security for Twinstate Technologies.

“Andrea’s enthusiasm for public service makes her an ideal fit for this important role,” Stec, a Republican from Queensbury, said in a news release. “She knows the region well, and I’m very glad to have her on my legislative team. I know she’ll do a great job at meetings and events and when talking with constituents about their concerns and needs.”

“I am passionate about local government service, and there’s always more to learn,” Dumas said. “I am very excited for this opportunity to gain a new perspective and to help Senator Stec serve the families and businesses of the 45th District.”

Another Republican Franklin County legislator and village mayor, Paul Maroun of Tupper Lake, spent decades working for the region’s state senator, but that ended at the close of 2020 when Stec’s predecessor Sen. Betty Little retired. Maroun said Friday it never came up for him to work for Stec. He served as counsel — a different position than Dumas was hired for — to Little for 18 years and before that for more than 25 years with Little’s predecessor Sen. Ron Stafford, R-Plattsburgh. Maroun said he started his counseling career in 1971 with then-Assemblyman Glenn Harris, R-Gloversville. Maroun said now he has more time to focus on being mayor and legislator.

