Loss of congressional seat will affect upstate districts

"If that's the case, the census data will translate into a net shift of five to seven Assembly seats and two to three state Senate seats to the downstate region," he predicted in a written analysis.

The state's population actually increased 4.2% — 19.4 million people to 20.2 million — but other states grew more quickly, Census Bureau officials said.

New York's loss of a congressional seat fits into a long-term pattern of losing influence to other parts of the country. In 2020, it fell from the third to the fourth most populous state in the country, behind California, Texas and Florida.

In 1940, New York state had 45 congressional seats and had the largest population in the country, at 13.5 million. But New York's percentage of the country's population has slid downward every decade since, and will drop by another seat — to 26 — with the results of the 2020 census that were announced on Monday.

But the news is better than some observers expected, and better than the state has performed in the last few census counts: It lost two seats in 2000 and 1990, three seats in 1980, and a whopping five seats — from 39 seats to 34 seats — in 1970, as California, Texas and Florida all gained population at the expense of New York and other Northeastern states.