Local legislators respond to formula shortage

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday resources for New York families amid nationwide infant formula shortages.

"In close coordination with our federal partners, New York state will continue to do everything possible to support New York families in need of formula for their infants," Hochul said in a press release.

"My administration is committed to ensuring every newborn and child has access to the nutritional support they need to stay healthy. I urge every parent and guardian to take advantage of these resources and keep up to date with important information to take care of their families."

In light of the recent formula supply issues, the New York State Department of Health has increased communication with formula manufacturers to monitor the production of can sizes, supply, and shipments.

The New York State WIC Program has been able to help participants obtain the formulas needed through alternate stores with the formulas in stock and coordinate with manufacturers to get formula to participants when they cannot find it locally. New York WIC participants should contact their local agency for assistance locating products when needed.

Through Wanda, the department's chatbot, New Yorkers can receive direct, accessible online navigation support through a "personal WIC assistant" and see if their infant is eligible for WIC benefits.

Legislators respond 

Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, in a release, said his office has been in contact with the United Way of the Adirondack Region in addressing the crisis.

“The formula shortage happening nationwide is concerning, and I have been in conversation with John Bernardi, CEO of the United Way of the Adirondacks, to get formula and the resources to help North Country residents in need,” Jones said.

In a series of press releases, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, slammed the administration of President Joe Biden for its handling of the shortage.

“Biden and the FDA need to work directly with the manufacturers and hospitals to make sure that we have an adequate supply of baby formula and make sure that parents know where to go if the shelves are empty at the store,” Stefanik said.

As a mother herself, Stefanik said she could appreciate the severity of the situation.

"My son, Sam, is nine months old. He is formula fed, and even in my trips to the grocery store in upstate New York, the shelves have been fairly empty," Stefanik said.

Southern border 

In a subsequent release, Stefanik criticized the efforts of the Biden administration to provide the children of migrant families at the US-Mexico border with supplies of formula in light of the nationwide shortage.

"Like every other crisis he has created in America today, Joe Biden has no plan and he passes the buck. I will not stop standing up for American mothers, fathers, and grandparents who are trying to feed their babies," Stefanik wrote.

Stefanik pointed to a letter her office issued to the U.S. Food and Drug administration on Feb. 28 calling for a response to the formula recalls at that time.

Stefanik also announced that she and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, have called on the FDA "to provide a clear timeline for when baby formula inventory is expected to be sufficiently restocked as well as a long-term plan to minimize supply chain disruptions for baby formula."

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Stefanik called out "the White House, House Dems, & usual pedo grifters" for their response to the formula shortage, using an abbreviation for pedophile in keeping with a recent spate of Republican legislators using the term in relation to their political opponents.

NY-21 candidates 

In a press release, Democrat Matt Putorti, running to unseat Stefanik in the midterm election for the 21st Congressional District, pushed back on the congresswoman's response.

"Instead of working to address the root issues and fixing the problems of all families, Congresswoman Stefanik is advocating that babies who are in U.S. custody be starved — in violation of basic morality and U.S. law," Putorti said. "Her statements are a dog whistle designed to inflame racism and xenophobia and ultimately divide us by pitting families against each other."

Matt Castelli, the other Democratic candidate running for the NY-21 congressional seat, echoed Putorti's criticisms of Stefanik's statements.

In explaining the crisis, Castelli also pointed to "the combination of a broken supply chain Congresswoman Stefanik refuses to help fix, remaining Trump trade restrictions on imports of formula from Canada she supported, monopolistic practices she won't confront, and safety recalls we can't ignore (that) have left shelves empty and parents scared."

Media reports have pointed to tariff and quota trade restrictions on the Canadian dairy industry under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement negotiated under President Donald Trump as partly exacerbating the formula shortage.

