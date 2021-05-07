Legislators start new push for federal limo safety improvements

CAPITAL REGION — New York’s two U.S. senators and all three Capital Region members of Congress have launched their latest push for new federal limousine safety legislation in response to the 2018 stretch limousine crash in Schoharie County that killed 20 people in the deadliest U.S. crash in a decade.

A bipartisan group that includes Democrats Paul D. Tonko and Antonio Delgado and Republican Elise Stefanik last year proposed safety legislation that was included in a transportation funding bill that cleared the House of Representatives, but stalled in the U.S. Senate.

Now, with President Joe Biden having proposed his own transportation infrastructure bill and the previous bill unlikely to be resurrected, the three House representatives and U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have reintroduced their original package of bills which would close safety loopholes and set new federal standards for limousines — especially those that have been “stretched” after-market.

“For too long, the families of those souls lost in the deadly Schoharie limo crash have shouldered the burdens of grief and responsibility without federal resolution,” Tonko said.