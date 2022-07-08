Legacy of famous landscape architect lives on in Saranac Lake

Parks across the country are celebrating the bicentennial birthday this year of Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed Central Park, the very first public greenspace in America. Today, Olmsted’s legacy can be seen in parks around the United States, including in Saranac Lake.

On a warm, summer evening in a downtown park, 7-year-old Violet Moran stepped up to a makeshift baseball plate.

“Are you ready Miss Violet? Get her ready, Grandma,” said Randy Hill, Violet’s grandpa.

Hill threw an underhand pitch, and Violet swung with everything she’s got. “Woohoo! Homerun derby,” shouted Hill.

Violet dropped the bat and took off running. This moment, a family playing in a downtown public park, was the kind of thing dreamt up by Frederick Law Olmsted.

He was born 200 years ago and designed dozens of parks across the country. “Our idea of what a public park looks like is, in large part, a function of Olmsted,” said Sara Zewde, a landscape architect who teaches at Harvard and is writing a book about Olmsted.

He’s best known for his designs like Central Park and Prospect Park in Brooklyn as well as park systems in Buffalo, Boston and Milwaukee, massive greenspaces that feel both pastoral and wild.

Zewde said Olmsted was driven by a kind of democratic ideal. “Something that he fought for from the beginning was to keep landscapes from being designed for specific programs,” like tennis courts or ballfields, “which he himself thought was kind of an approach to segregation, in a sense,” Zewde said.

If you leave a park open without adding a bunch of buildings or barriers, more people can use it however they like. That kind of design still pays off today. Zewde lives in New York City, where people flooded to the parks during the pandemic.

“I witnessed Central Park become a field hospital, it became a mental health facility. It is so important to stormwater management — all of these kinds of performances that this landscape offers.”

Olmsted’s legacy isn’t just in massive urban parks. His landscape firm eventually designed a long list of greenspaces, from university campuses to residential neighborhoods in places like Seattle and Los Angeles. They pitched their designs even to small, remote communities, including Saranac Lake.

Down in the basement of the Saranac Lake Free Library, Mary Hotaling unfolded a big blue map of the village from 1909. Hotaling is a former director of Historic Saranac Lake.

The map in front of her is part of what the Olmsted Firm proposed for the village.

“So all along here there were buildings,” Hotaling said as she pointed to the area of the map around Lake Flower. “See the outlines of them? And the plan was to acquire that property and tear down those buildings, which the village did, ultimately.”

That work took decades. According to Hotaling, the village originally passed on the Olmsted proposal because it was too expensive.

In 1911, a group of women got together and formed a local Village Improvement Society to turn the Olmsted plan into reality, with a few tweaks.

Hotaling, who was once part of the VIS, said because of the contemporary landscape, Saranac Lake will never look exactly like what the Olmsted firm envisioned.

“Some things will never be done. This is built up along here,” Hotaling said, pointing to the western edge of Lake Flower. “There are houses there, that’s not going to become parks–parkland.”

“All plans change,” Hotaling said. “You do what you can and watch and see what becomes of it.”

Back at the park downtown, Violet Moran’s brother Murphy stepped up to the pitcher’s mound.

“OK, here we go, see if we can do it again,” their grandpa said. “Oh, strike one.”

Murphy threw a pitch to Violet and the yellow bat made contact with the ball. Her family cheered her on. “There we go!” shouted Hill, “practice makes perfect, good job.”

On a patch of public land inspired by one man’s vision of a greener America, Violet smiled as she ran around the park and headed for home plate.