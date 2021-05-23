Lawsuit accuses upstate scrap company of pollution

The lawsuit names Weitsman facilities throughout upstate New York, including those in Albany, Ithaca, Rochester, Syracuse, Hornell, Jamestown and Allegany.

Waterways allegedly affected by polluted stormwater, according to the lawsuit, include the Susquehanna, Allegany and Hudson rivers, Six Mile Creek or the Cayuga Lake Inlet, as well as the Erie Canal and Owego Creek.

"This is nothing new for our industry. We keep putting millions of dollars into these improvements," Weitsman said Friday. "The Sierra Club wants clean water, and I want clean water, so we're both on the same page. They're just making sure our industry is following the guidelines."

The Sierra Club says stormwater runoff is one of the most significant sources of water pollution in the U.S., comparable to contamination from industrial and sewage sources.

With every rainfall event, hundreds of millions of gallons of polluted rainwater pour into waters across New York, according to the federal lawsuit.

New York state has listed as "impaired" more than 7,000 river miles along with 319,000 acres of larger waterbodies, harbors, bays, and estuaries, meaning they don't meet water quality standards, the lawsuit says.