Lawmakers weigh keeping tax credits flowing to film and TV producers

ALBANY — With the average American now devoting more than 25% of their television viewing time to streaming services, video production companies have developed a voracious appetite to create new films and television shows.

Champions of New York’s film tax credit program — offering generous incentives to the production companies — say the state has become a hot venue for those programs and movies as a direct result of the subsidies provided to the industry.

Those supporters are now pressing state lawmakers to get behind Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal for a three-year extension to the $420 million annual film tax credit, contending New York needs to be competitive as other states try to lure the same players from the industry.

Since the state film tax credit was instituted in 2004, shows and films that have benefited from the program have been produced from one end of the state to the other, and there are indications the business will mushroom even more in the year ahead.

Robert Halmi, chief executive officer of Great Point Studios, said his company is spending tens of millions of dollars to build Niagara Studios in Buffalo and Lionsgate Studio in Yonkers, specifically because it is participating in the film tax credit program. “We are creating industry and opportunity where it doesn’t exist,” said Halmi, suggesting the industry is becoming a beacon of hope for some of the poorest communities in New York.

“Without the tax credits, none of this would happen,” Halmi told lawmakers at a hearing on Hochul’s proposed $216 billion state budget. “None of the films would come here. We wouldn’t be making investments in New York at all. We’d do it in a state that has tax credits. History has proven that if you take the tax credits away the studios would all turn to rubble and no one shows up to your party.”

The film tax credit provides a 25% credit for post production and qualified production costs within the state. There is an additional credit of up to 10% offered for labor costs in the upstate region.

But the program, which is overseen by Empire State Development, a public authority controlled by the governor, is not without critics. They argue it is far too generous and question why taxpayers are paying thousands of dollars to subsidize private investors.

Peter Orecki, director of state studies for the Citizens Budget Commission, a government watchdog group, said the state should be “doing a much better job in promoting accountability” with the film tax credit program and other economic development initiatives.

With all of its $10 billion bundle of incentives, the state needs to stay on top of whether the various programs are achieving their job creation goals and having the intended economic impacts — if any, he said.

“The key question is: What number of jobs would not have happened if the film tax credit didn’t exist,” Orecki said.

Among critics argue who argue there are better ways to use state resources to improve the lives of a broad spectrum of New Yorkers than handing out film tax credits is John Kaehny, director of Reinvent Albany, an advocacy organization.

“There is no evidence the TV and film credit is a cost effective way of creating sustainable jobs,” Kaehny said.

Reinvent Albany, at an earlier hearing, contended that with its business subsidies, the state needs “massive changes” to ethics laws to stop tax credits from being a “corruption risk” stemming from those benefiting from the program rewarding the politicians who support them with cash for their campaigns.

A report issued last October by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat, found that film tax credit activity in New York in 2019 and 2020 found that the program “generated upward of $1 billion in tax collections.”

Debbie Goedeke, who oversees a project called Film Albany for Albany County, noted shows such as “White House Plumbers” (HBO), “Pretty Little Liars” (HBO), “The Gilded Age” (HBO) and “Billions” (Showtime), have all had recent shoots in the Albany region.

For one series alone, “Gilded Age,” those affiliated with the production work consumed 5,770 nights in temporary lodging, Goedeke said.

Goedeke drew a chuckle from Sen. Liz Krueger, chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, when she noted that Albany managed to lure a Showtime production called “3 Women” because the city is “a perfect double for Fargo, N.D.”

“It is not just the economic buzz,” Goedeke concluded. “All of these productions added an esprit de corps to our communities, created a buzz and shone a light through a very dark COVID tunnel.”

