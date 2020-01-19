Lawmakers react to sentencing of disgraced Rep. Collins

The decision by a federal judge to send Republican businessman and former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins to prison for more than two years for insider trading drew sharp and swift responses from those who worked with him in congress and those who are hoping to replace him in an upcoming special election.
Following Friday’s sentencing, Brian Higgins, a Democrat who served with Collins in the U.S. House of Representatives, characterized the whole situation as a “sad chapter” that left New York’s 27th Congressional District without “full and focused representation.”
“The residents of NY-27 deserve trusted, honest leadership,” Higgins said. “Today’s action closes a sad chapter for our community and brings Western New Yorkers living in this district closer to regaining engaged, principled representation.”
Two of the men who are hoping to replace Collins in New York’s 27th Congressional District also moved swiftly to condemn his unlawful actions while promising, if elected, to usher in a new era of integrity in the office.
Democrat Nate McMurray and Republican State Sen. Rob Ortt issued statements immediately following the sentencing.
McMurray, a Democratic candidate to replace Collins who narrowly lost election to the 27th Congressional district seat in a race against him in 2018, characterized the circumstances surrounding his former opponent’s fall from grace as a “sad moment” that leaves behind a “sting” that will “linger.”
“Years of lies by Collins and those who justified his crimes ends like this. Tears. An empty seat. It’s a sad moment. No sentence can heal the damage caused,” McMurray said.
McMurray vowed to continue to fight to “restore integrity” to the district as the race to replace Collins unfolds.
“Remember this. Who brought us here. So when we look back, we will see how far we’ve come,” he said.
Ortt, the former mayor of North Tonawanda who has expressed an interest in running to replace Collins as a Republican candidate, said constituents of New York’s 27th Congressional District “deserve better” and Friday’s sentencing offered an “opportunity to close this disappointing chapter and start fresh.”
“This district deserves a faithful and hardworking conservative representing them in Congress, putting the needs of Western New York and America first,” Ortt said. “I believe I am the candidate best qualified to do so and it is my sincere hope that I’m afforded the opportunity to once again serve my country.”
Another state senator, Republican Chris Jacobs from Buffalo, has expressed interest in running to replace Collins. Former Darien Town Justice Beth Parlato, who is also a Republican, has also declared her intention to run in the upcoming special election for the 27th District seat.
After a Monday court hearing, it appears likely that the special election for the currently unrepresented 27th Congressional District will be held on April 28, the same day as the Democratic Presidential primary election in New York state.