Lawmakers react to sentencing of disgraced Rep. Collins

“Years of lies by Collins and those who justified his crimes ends like this. Tears. An empty seat. It’s a sad moment. No sentence can heal the damage caused,” McMurray said.

McMurray vowed to continue to fight to “restore integrity” to the district as the race to replace Collins unfolds.

“Remember this. Who brought us here. So when we look back, we will see how far we’ve come,” he said.

Ortt, the former mayor of North Tonawanda who has expressed an interest in running to replace Collins as a Republican candidate, said constituents of New York’s 27th Congressional District “deserve better” and Friday’s sentencing offered an “opportunity to close this disappointing chapter and start fresh.”

“This district deserves a faithful and hardworking conservative representing them in Congress, putting the needs of Western New York and America first,” Ortt said. “I believe I am the candidate best qualified to do so and it is my sincere hope that I’m afforded the opportunity to once again serve my country.”