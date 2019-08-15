WATERTOWN — The law firms of LaFave, Wein & Frament and Jeff Andersons and Associates filed 14 lawsuits Wednesday against the Diocese of Ogdensburg under the newly enacted Child Victims Act.
At a press conference later Thursday representatives from the law firms planned to discuss the cases and ask for more information from the diocese.
Four priests are being accused publicly for the first time, the law firms claim in a press release.
Father James A. Delbel, Father John (Jack) L. Downs, Father Joseph Francoeur, and Father Andrew Mulvaney, have not previously been named, the law firms said.
Other priests named in the lawsuits include: Father John Fallon, Father Edwin A. Kennedy, Father Emile G. LaLonde, Father Gerald F. McGrath, Father Liam O’Doherty, Father Albert R. Plante, Father Robert Shurtleff, Father Clark S. White and Father Paul Worczak.
The law firms claim the priests worked at Holy Angels, Altona; Holy Family, Watertown; Notre Dame, Ogdensburg; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Watertown; St. Andrew, Sackets Harbor; St. Ann, Saint Regis Falls; St. Cyril of Alexandria, Alexandria Bay; St. Elizabeth, Elizabethtown; St. John the Baptist, Madrid; St. Joseph, Massena; St. Joseph, Mooers; St. Lawrence, Massena; St. Martin, Port Leyden; St. Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensbrug; St. Mary’s, Potsdam; St. Patrick, Watertown.
The so-called “The Child Victims Act window,” which opened Wednesday, gives survivors of child sexual abuse one year to bring lawsuits in cases that were previously barred by the statute of limitations, no matter when the abuse occurred.
The director of communications for the Diocese, Darcy Fargo, said while the Diocese could not speak to any specifics in ongoing litigation that the Diocese has been working with victims.
“I will note that the diocese did conduct an independent reconciliation and compensation program,” Ms. Fargo said, “ That was a two year program and that made options available for victims for counseling, for reconciliation and for compensation and this is potentially a new option for victims, going through the State Child Victims Act and having the right to sue for compensation. Ultimately it is our goal to help any victim find healing through whatever mechanism they choose to pursue.”
Ms. Fargo said that the Diocese is still available to work with victims.
“We do still have our Diocesan mechanisms available,” she said. “Victims can come forward and work through our Victims Assistance Coordinator and our Vicar for Clergy and our Diocesan Review Board and Bishop LaValley to investigate claims and help individuals find healing and to arrange for counselling where necessary and to arrange for compensation and to try to make amends wherever possible.”
Ms. Fargo said that there have been no recent claims against clergy in the Diocese.
“As a Diocese, we have received no credible allegations of this having occurred in the last 20 years,” she said. “So, we would like to think that the mechanisms that we put in place are working and that we are doing a better job.”
The Diocese of Ogdensburg offices were closed for the Holy Day of the Assumption of Mary on Thursday and could not be reached for comment.
As of Thursday, The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reported that there were no lawsuits filed in Franklin or Essex counties. A number of lawsuits have been filed naming priests with former connections to Glens Falls.
