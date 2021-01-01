Land Trust purchases last unprotected shoreline on Thirteenth Lake

NORTH RIVER — The Adirondack Land Trust has conserved the last unprotected shoreline on Thirteenth Lake, a headwater of the Upper Hudson River and the largest water body surrounded by the Siamese Ponds Wilderness.

On Monday, the land trust completed purchase of 17 acres, securing the wild character of Thirteenth Lake’s 4.5-mile shoreline. The tract is bordered on one side by New York State Forest Preserve and the other by the Garnet Hill Property Owners Association, which protects its lakeshore property with restrictive use covenants.

The Adirondack Land Trust will work with state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to add the tract to the 114,010-acre Siamese Ponds Wilderness, at which time it will become public and protected by the Forever Wild clause of the state constitution.

The purchase fulfills the conservation goals of the previous landowners, Elise and Woody Widlund, and was made possible by donations to the land trust’s Wild Adirondacks Fund, including more than 40 individual contributions from Johnsburg residents and homeowners.